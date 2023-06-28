Imran Khan and the Army: How Pakistan is Back to Square One

But how did all this come to pass?

Throughout the period since his ouster in April 2022, Imran Khan tried to involve the army once again in politics in a bid to have it prop him back into power.

He spared no tactic, from plain abuse (janwar) to treason (Mir Jaffar) to religion (Allah doesn’t permit neutrality in the fight between good and evil) to begging (meetings with the then army chief Gen Bajwa, and now appealing for meetings with Gen Munir), to defiance and violence (events of 25 May 2022 in Islamabad and March 2023 petrol bombs on the police in Lahore), accusations of the murder of his supporters (Zille Shah and many others who died in accidents or natural deaths), accusations at the current army brass of plotting and attempting to kill him, and then finally, the insurrection or attempt to overthrow the army chief on 9 May 2023 with the help of colonels and corps commanders within.