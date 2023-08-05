Imran Khan Arrested: Ex-Pakistan PM Gets 3-Year Jail Term in Toshakhana Case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday, 5 August, after being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

The court convicted Khan on charges of corruption related to the state gift repository – allegations that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has denied.

Rejecting Khan's petition to have the case dismissed, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for three years.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said in the judgment, as per Geo News.

Along with the term of imprisonment, Khan was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.