A Misfit: On the BJP Government's Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

A long-awaited demand of political parties in Bihar like the RJD and the JD(U) was finally fulfilled after the Union government announced the posthumous honour of the Bharat Ratna to ardent socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as Jan Nayak for his lifetime battle for poor and marginalised people.

He is recognised as a pioneer of social justice politics in India but he is more than that — a freedom fighter, a leader of farmers, a firebrand opposition leader, and the epitome of simplicity.

But it is very ironic that that on the one hand, the BJP inaugurated the Ram Mandir (a symbol of Hindutva) last week, and on the other, gave an award to an icon of social justice politics. It is a well-known fact that the Mandir politics of the BJP-RSS was started to counter the Mandal politics of the 90s.

This article seeks to unravel the politics of Karpoori Thakur and his legacy in the context of recent political developments in Bihar.