'Resolve All Confusion': RJD To Nitish Kumar, As Speculation Over Bihar Grows

Sources say things began to go downhill when Gandhi ventured out on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in January, just when other alliance partners were hoping to meet and finalise the seat sharing. This is also what seemed to have upset TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who had been one of the most active players in the INDIA bloc, including contributing to the name of the alliance.

However, on Wednesday, Banerjee announced that the TMC would go solo in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and not form any alliance. While the Congress had expressly stated at the start of the yatra that all INDIA partners have been invited to the yatra, Banerjee’s statement suggested something else. The leader expressed are disappointment with the Congress’ BJNY entering West Bengal, without informing her. "They did not even bother to inform me that they will be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no with relation with me as far as Bengal is concerned,” Banerjee had said.

Sources said that Kumar is miffed with the Congress for similar reasons. The BJNY is scheduled to enter Bihar via Purnia, which is a JD-U stronghold, but the party hasn’t been informed or consulted, JD-U sources say.

While neither JDU nor Kumar have confirmed anything yet, the leader has been known to flip-flop between parties and alliances.