India’s Consolidated Labour Laws: Another Government 'Reform’ Left Mid-Stream?

A few years ago, the Union government got 29 (later press releases claim 44) labour laws consolidated into four Labour Codes.

Parliament passed the Code on Wages in July 2019 and the other three in September 2020:

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code

Industrial Relations Code

Code on Social Security

The government termed the codes as "the biggest labour reforms in Independent India," and claimed that these would benefit 50 crore workers. Prime Minister Modi called the codes "long due and much-awaited labour reforms” which "will ensure the well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth."