Lalan Singh Quits as JD(U) President. What is Nitish Kumar's Endgame?

Niccolo Machiavelli, the noted political philosopher, wrote in The Prince, "It is better to be feared than to be loved if one cannot be both."
In the context of Bihar politics, the recent resignation of Lalan Singh from the post of president of Janata Dal (United) is a prime example of Nitish Kumar’s style of politics of possibilities. This proves, yet again, that the Bihar chief minister (CM) is the sole leader of the JD(U) and no one can challenge his authority within the party.
However, this action is not only related to the JD(U) but has implications outside of Bihar as well, that is, for the INDIA alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).
Nothing Nitish Hasn't Done Before
Nitish has a history of pressure tactics to garner his own political interests and hold key positions within his party and his government.
He, George Fernandes, and Sharad Yadav established JD(U) in 2003. It is quite interesting that Nitish sidelined both of them from the party. Fernandes opposed making Nitish Kumar the chief ministerial face of the JD(U)-BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) alliance in the 2005 assembly election.
Then, in the 2009 general election, Nitish refused to give him a Lok Sabha ticket, which was the end of Fernandes in JD(U). As a result of it, Fernandes fought as an independent candidate from Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat and lost the election.
In 2014, Jitan Ram Manjhi was removed from chief minister of Bihar because he started practising autonomy from Nitish Kumar and took several decisions without consulting him. The same pattern repeated with veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav in 2017. He opposed two moves of Nitish Kumar in the party.
First, Sharad Yadav was not happy with Kumar quitting the NDA alliance in 2014. Second, Sharad was against Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP in 2017. Later Sharad Yadav resigned from JD(U). The recent case is with RCP Singh. He was removed from the party and Kumar accused him of breaking the party with the help of the BJP. These actions toward the party president and different important leaders of JD(U) show that no one is equal to Nitish Kumar in the party. Any barrier to Kumar’s politics of possibilities faces complete repression by him.
Why Lalan Singh Had to Go
Nitish wants two things as of now. First, he wants a key position in the INDIA alliance. After the first meeting of opposition leaders in Patna on June 23, Nitish has not been able to make his position central in the alliance. He was one of the keys to mobilising and organising all opposition leaders in one stage.
Despite this, his ambitions were not getting fulfilled. Congress and other political leaders are using caste census as one of the prominent issues to mobilise voters. Nitish Kumar in Bihar has successfully conducted a caste census in Bihar after 1931, extended the reservation and provided more than three lakh government jobs. He thinks that he could be a poster boy for this demand in the INDIA alliance.
Second, RJD wants Tejashwi Yadav to be named the chief ministerial face in 2025. Kumar wants to make his politics relevant for 2025 if the alliance will not be able to win in the 2024 general election.
Lalan Singh as the party chief had the responsibility to extend these two interests of Kumar. However, Singh’s actions had different directions.
First, Singh was allegedly in close proximity with Lalu Yadav to make Tejaswi Yadav as CM of Bihar. Also, Kumar was in internal conflicts with a few of his close associate ministers like Ashok Chowdhury, JD(U) Bihar President Umesh Kushwaha and Vijay Chowdhury. Kumar suspects it is a loss of his grip over power. It was closing the gate for him in 2025.
Second, as a member of the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance, it seems that Lalan Singh was not interested in conveying Nitish Kumar’s ambition that he wants some key position and prime face in the alliance.
Lalan Singh, instead of enhancing Kumar’s politics of possibilities, acted like a barrier, resulting in his removal from the party chief. However, this politics of possibilities by Nitish Kumar has damaged his party.
Today, JD(U) does not have any substantial base or organisation. Kumar’s tactics have been drastically damaging for the party. And as he grows older, there is a looming threat that his party’s existence will not stand the test of time. In all probabilities, if Kumar fails to gain anything in 2024, he might not be able to use his tactics of fear and pressure to hold a key position either with the BJP or the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) in the future. Because the BJP is no longer the same old party. However, as of now, it seems that Kumar’s tactics are working. There is again a political buzz in the power corridor that Kumar can be made the convenor of the INDIA alliance.
Why Do Pressure Tactics Work for Nitish Kumar?
Nitish Kumar despite his lack of party organisation, social base and even charismatic personality, is able to make his position central in Indian politics. What makes this possible?
First, Nitish Kumar's image is clean and clear. Despite his ruling for 20 years in Bihar, there has been no corruption case against him in public. Even a decade back when Kumar was minister in several central government ministries, he was one of the most accountable faces. He resigned from the post of railway ministry after a tragic rail accident. However, most other members of the INDIA alliance are facing corruption charges.
Second, Nitish has crafted his image based on development and governance. When Kumar gained power in Bihar in 2005, the state had failed institutions, a high crime rate, and a complete absence of state machinery leaving the people in deprived conditions. During his tenure, Bihar developed constantly with the highest growth rate in India.
Third, he also does not belong to any of the family dynasties of India like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, M K Stalin, Jayant Chaudhary, Omar Abdullah, Udhhav Thakeray, Mehbooba Mufti. Also, there is no charge upon him to favour the benefits to his family members. It makes his face and career quite significant and different.
Fourth, Nitish even after a longer period of alliance with the BJP has a very secular image. He creates his independent stance on UCC, Triple Talaq, Ayodhya Case etc. It helps Kumar in getting a significant chunk of Muslim votes apart from EBC and Mahadalit.
Fifth, on one side, he portrays himself as the political disciple of Lohia, JP, and Karpoori Thakur. However, on the other hand, he also celebrates the birthday of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Arun Jaitley. It makes his options open for both sides. While his alliance partner remains in fear that Kumar can tilt any side at any time.
These qualities and traits of Nitish Kumar helped him to use fear and pressure as a form of tactic for his politics of possibilities.
[Kishan Kumar (kishanncps@gmail.com) is a research associate at Ashoka University, Haryana. Nitish Kumar (kumar30niti@gmail.com) is a doctoral candidate at the Centre for Political Studies, JNU. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.]
