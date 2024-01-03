Lalan Singh Quits as JD(U) President. What is Nitish Kumar's Endgame?

Niccolo Machiavelli, the noted political philosopher, wrote in The Prince, "It is better to be feared than to be loved if one cannot be both."

In the context of Bihar politics, the recent resignation of Lalan Singh from the post of president of Janata Dal (United) is a prime example of Nitish Kumar’s style of politics of possibilities. This proves, yet again, that the Bihar chief minister (CM) is the sole leader of the JD(U) and no one can challenge his authority within the party.

However, this action is not only related to the JD(U) but has implications outside of Bihar as well, that is, for the INDIA alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).