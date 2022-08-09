Nitish Kumar Dumps BJP: How Does Bihar CM Pull Off Multiple U-Turns and Survive?

Few politicians in the past one decade have taken as many U-Turns as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with his split with the BJP being the latest.

He ended an over decade long association with the NDA in 2013 in protest against the BJP's decision to project Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate.

After the 2014 drubbing, he made Jitan Ram Manjhi the CM, only to remove him and become CM again. In 2015, he contested as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan along with the RJD and the Congress only to ditch them two years later. He rejoined the NDA and accept Narendra Modi's leadership. Now, he has ditched the NDA again and is all set to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan.