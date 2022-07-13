Sri Lanka’s National Broadcaster SLRC Goes Off Air Briefly as Protests Intensify

Sri Lanka's national broadcaster Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), known as Jathika Rupavahini, suspended its live telecast and temporarily went off air on Wednesday, 13 July.

This came as protests broke out in Colombo following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing to the Maldives. Protesters stormed Jathika Rupavahini and relayed messages during a live broadcast, causing the national channel to go off air. However, the broadcast was resumed subsequently.