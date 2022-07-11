In Photos: Sri Lanka Protesters Storm Homes of Prez and PM, Vandalise Properties
Here is a glimpse of how the protesters have taken over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house.
Thousands of protesters continue to stay put at the residence of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for a second consecutive day on Monday, 11 July.
A sea of protesters had on Saturday stormed into the president's house breaching police barricades. The president has subsequently agreed to resign from his post. He will resign on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa had fled from his residence a day before the protest, and there is a lack of clarity about his current location.
At least 30 people, including two police officials, were injured amid clashes between security forces and protesters, in one of the biggest anti-government rallies the country has seen in recent months. The police also fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo was set on fire by the protesters earlier on Saturday, hours after he announced that he will resign from his post.
Here is a glimpse of how the protesters have taken over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.