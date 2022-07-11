In Photos: Sri Lanka Protesters Storm Homes of Prez and PM, Vandalise Properties

Thousands of protesters continue to stay put at the residence of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for a second consecutive day on Monday, 11 July.

A sea of protesters had on Saturday stormed into the president's house breaching police barricades. The president has subsequently agreed to resign from his post. He will resign on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa had fled from his residence a day before the protest, and there is a lack of clarity about his current location.