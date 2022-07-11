Sri Lanka's Oppn Parties to Form Interim Govt Once President Rajapaksa Resigns

Another member of the SLPP, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, said that they may even form a government before Rajapaksa's resignation on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa on Saturday told Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he would be resigning.

A representative of the primary Opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), said that extensive discussions had been held in this regard. "We aim for an interim government of all parties for a limited period and then go for a parliamentary election," SJB general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.

Leaders of different political parties in the country are expected to meet on Monday afternoon to speak on convening Parliament for the transition of power.

As per Sri Lanka's Constitution, the incumbent PM would be appointed the acting president for a certain period of time, until Parliament holds a vote to appoint a new president.

PM Wickremesinghe had also expressed willingness to step down when a new government comes to power.

In that case, the Speaker would become the president until a new one is assigned.