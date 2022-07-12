With Gotabaya Rajapaksa Gone, What's Next for Sri Lanka's Economy and Politics?

Now, these resignations were a key demand of the protesters, but there are two fundamental problems that the country still needs to resolve regardless of what happens with the interim government – the economy and the political crisis.

Number one, let's not forget that Sri Lanka's economy is still in shambles. It is, after all, a financial crisis that sparked the protests, bringing the government down.

And number two, Sri Lanka continues to endure a political crisis that is not going to be so easy to resolve. Who are the protesters going to accept as their new leader? And what about their demands?

For instance, one of the demands, as clearly stated in their six-point action plan, is a "process that enables the people to participate in making and amending the law." Such a demand is unprecedented, and may very well be unconstitutional.

Let's look at both these factors in detail.