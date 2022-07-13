Sri Lanka Crisis: President Rajapaksa Flees to Maldives Ahead of Resignation
His departure from the crisis-ridden island nation comes on the day that the leader is supposed to resign.
Following months of unrest and days after a sea of anti-government protesters stormed his residence, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Male, Maldives on Wednesday, 13 July.
The beleaguered president was welcomed by a Maldivian government representative at the Velana airport.
Rajapaksa's departure from Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of a major economic and political upheaval, also comes on the day that the leader is supposed to resign.
According to the Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director, Rajapaksa had boarded an Antonov-32 military aircraft from the Colombo international airport, along with his wife and two bodyguards, ANI reported.
On Tuesday, the Sri Lankan leader's travel plans to Dubai had been impeded after he was caught in a humiliating stand-off with airport immigration staff.
The airport officials withdrew his VIP services, and requested him to go through public counters, reports said.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Set To Resign
Hours after the historic demonstrations on 9 July, Assembly Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene announced that the president had informed him that he would resign on 13 July.
If the leader tenders his resignation on Wednesday, a presidential re-election will be held on 20 July, Abeywardena declared later.
Following Rajapaksa's formal exit from office, the Sri Lankan Parliament will convene on 15 July to announce the vacancy and will reconvene on 19 July to accept nominations for the top post.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and AFP.)
