Sri Lanka Crisis Live: PM Wickremesinghe Appointed Acting Prez as Gotabaya Flees
Catch all the live updates from Sri Lanka here.
Former Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the acting president of the crisis-ridden nation, the Speaker said on Wednesday, 13 July.
An indefinite nationwide state of emergency was declared by the official on Wednesday, soon after ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and reportedly took shelter in Maldives.
Meanwhile, huge protests broke out in the capital city of Colombo again, with thousands demonstrators heading towards the Sri Lankan prime minister's office.
Extraordinary visuals showed the police firing tear gas to scatter a sea of protesters near Wickremesinghe's office.
Wickremesinghe's office had earlier said in a statement that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down on Wednesday
Wickremesinghe had earlier announced that he would resign from his position as the prime minister
President Rajapaksa had left his residence before historic protests broke out in Colombo
The country of 22 million people is under the grips of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in its independent history
Millions are struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials in the island nation, which has been declared 'bankrupt' by its PM
(Photo: PTI/Eranga Jayawardena)
(Photo: PTI/Rafiq Maqbool)
(Photo: PTI/Rafiq Maqbool)
(Photo: PTI/Rafiq Maqbool)
(Photo: PTI/Eranga Jayawardena)
Tear Gas Shells Fired, Air Patrolling in Colombo
Amid impassioned mass demonstrations, military personnel used tear gas shells against protesters who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo. Shots were fired in the sky to deter the protestors, reports said.
Air patrolling was carried out in the area as well.
Astonishing Visuals From Colombo Protests
Sri Lankan protesters storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday.
(Photo: PTI)
PM Wickremsinghe Appointed Acting President
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the acting president, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abywardena said, citing Article 37 (01) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.
