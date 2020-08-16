Kamala Will Be a Black American VP, Stop Amplifying Her Indianness

At one level, we are a simple, sentimental lot. When our cricketers return after a win abroad, thousands greet them with garlands at the airport and great men tweet their praise. If, God forbid, they lose, they have to smuggle themselves back home through some side exit, and wait for the storm of despair to pass.

Those who remember international hockey matches will recall how Hindi commentators staked “Bharat ki laaj” on every run a forward made towards the opponent’s goal. And so, if the run failed, it was not just a hockey ball but the nation’s honour that rolled despondently over the sidelines. We do the same when foreigners of Indian extraction – astronauts, scientists, Nobel prize winners, writers – succeed.