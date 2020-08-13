US Elections: What Does Biden’s VP Pick Kamala Harris Stand For?

Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 Presidential elections. If they’re elected, she would serve as the Vice President while he would be the President.



This is a historic first for women of colour - Harris is half Indian and half Jamaican. If elected she would be the country’s first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President.

Harris was the first woman of Indian descent to run for US presidency from either Democratic or Republican party in 2019. She discontinued her Presidency bid in December 2019 and threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.