What Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP Pick Would Mean for Indo-US Ties

Among the rising stars in the Democratic party, she had announced in January 2019 that she was running for President. After a year-long spirited fight against heavyweights Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, she dropped out in December.

However, since stepping down, Harris has been a vocal supporter of Biden’s bid for nomination as the Democratic candidate and a prominent advocate of racial-justice legislation after the death of George Floyd in late May.

There is no denying that Harris selection is symbolically loaded for a county torn by racial injustice and the pandemic.