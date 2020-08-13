Chennai Days to VP Nominee: Kamala Harris’ Uncle Shares Her Story

Kamala Harris’ determination to serve the people and her commitment to human rights will stand her in good stead in this race to become the vice president of the United States of America, her uncle Gopalan Balachandran said.

Balachandran said the family was proud of her and that he “always saw this coming”. “Kamala was a very good lawyer and this was not entirely unexpected. We knew she was bound to get the democratic nomination, even become the vice president of the United States,” he said.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden announced California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for the upcoming United States presidential elections on 3 November.

Born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, 55-year-old Kamala Harris is the first American of Indian descent to be named for the coveted post.