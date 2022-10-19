Indian-Origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Resigns Over a ‘Mistake'

Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday, 19 October after she sent an official document from her personal email which "constitutes a technical infringement of the rules."

"Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as a part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go," Braverman said a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," she added.