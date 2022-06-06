UK PM Boris Johnson To Face No-Confidence Vote Today Over 'Partygate' Scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence motion on Monday, 6 June over the 'partygate' scandal. This comes after 54 Conservative Party MPs called for his departure from the top post.

Graham Brady, the person incharge of collating letters of no confidence received by the 1922 Committee, said that the required strength of 15 percent, or 54 MPs, had been reached to initiate a no-confidence motion against the PM, The Guardian reported. The vote will be held on Monday evening in the House of Commons, he added.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 (local time) today Monday, 6 June."