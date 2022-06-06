UK PM Boris Johnson To Face No-Confidence Vote Today Over 'Partygate' Scandal
This comes after 54 Conservative MPs called for Johnson's removal from the top post.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence motion on Monday, 6 June over the 'partygate' scandal. This comes after 54 Conservative Party MPs called for his departure from the top post.
Graham Brady, the person incharge of collating letters of no confidence received by the 1922 Committee, said that the required strength of 15 percent, or 54 MPs, had been reached to initiate a no-confidence motion against the PM, The Guardian reported. The vote will be held on Monday evening in the House of Commons, he added.
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 (local time) today Monday, 6 June."
To remain in office, Johnson will have to win the support of at least 50 percent of his party's MPs plus one, that is 180 in total.
Vote To Be Held in the Form of Secret Ballot
"Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities," a spokesperson from 10 Downing Street said.
"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force," he added.
Conservative MPs opposed to Johnson, however, remain uncertain of whether they will win the no-confidence vote as it is held in the form of a secret ballot.
Just before the vote was announced, Jesse Norman, a former minister, said that he had also sent a letter opposing Johnson. The PM had "presided over a culture of casual law-breaking at 10 Downing Street in relation to COVID," he said, as per The Guardian.
What Is 'Partygate'?
Earlier, more than 40 MPs had called for Johnson's resignation over the 'partygate' scandal. Insiders who attended the alleged parties held at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country had also revealed that there was a lot of crowd at the parties, and that some people even sat on others' laps.
The demand for Johnson's resignation was amplified after Sue Gray, a top civil servant, submitted her scathing report on parties held at the PM's residence during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Scotland Yard had also fined Johnson for a birthday party held in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street in June 2020.
In Parliament, the embattled prime minister had taken full responsibility for the parties held under his watch but refused to resign from his post over the allegations.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
