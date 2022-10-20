Truss vs Lettuce, No 10 Airbnb: Twitter Reacts to UK Political Crisis With Memes

Comparison with a store-bought lettuce, 10 Downing Street up for rent on Airbnb, and a "ghost PM" tag.

These are just a few of the potshots people have taken at British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who tendered her resignation as the country's PM on Thursday, 20 October.

Truss' image had been marred by dreadful approval ratings owing to her government's drastic, unsupported policy decision to slash taxes, which reportedly lost the country over £60 billion.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss' then chancellor of the exchequer and reportedly a good friend of the PM, was fired from his job on 14 October, after 38 days in office, amid the blowback, making him the second shortest-serving finance minister in Britain's history, behind only Iain Macleod, who passed away after serving for 30 days.