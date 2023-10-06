ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around New York Floods, Rajasthan Govt & More

Here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around New York Floods, Rajasthan Govt & More
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From old videos being shared as the recent New York floods to communal narratives around the Rajasthan government's compensation to victims to communal violence, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around India-Canada Row, Rahul Gandhi & More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around India-Canada Row, Rahul Gandhi & More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

1. Old Clip of Water Falling on Train Incorrectly Linked To Recent New York Floods

Amid the floods in New York City, a video showing water gushing out of a train is being linked to the recent flooding in the city.

We found that the video is old and could be traced back to September 2021.

It happened when the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought rains to the Northeast and flooded a New York City subway train.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check : Incident of PFI Supporters Attacking Army Jawan in Kerala Is Fake!

Fact-Check : Incident of PFI Supporters Attacking Army Jawan in Kerala Is Fake!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

2. Fact-Check: Golden Temple Notice Condemning Babbar Khalsa International Is Fake!

A notice attributed to the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar went viral on the internet.

Amongst other things, the notice condemns "any form of terrorism by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)," a pro-Khalistan militant organisation, and other organisations using "Sikh religion to defame India."

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The Quint reached out to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC), the organisation that manages Sikh places of worship. An official clarified that the notice was "fake."

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

No, Video Doesn't Show Three Generations of Russian Gymnasts Performing Together

No, Video Doesn't Show Three Generations of Russian Gymnasts Performing Together
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

3. Old Clip From Odisha Peddled as One of Assault on BJP Leader in Madhya Pradesh

A video showing a large crowd surrounding a white SUV and assaulting a man sitting inside the vehicle was shared on social media.

The video claimed that it shows people assaulting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh, who was campaigning on religion lines ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, we found that the video is from Odisha and dates back to March 2022, when Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) MLA Prashant Jagdev was thrashed by a crowd. 

The incident took place in Banapur, Odisha, after Jagdev's vehicle collided with a large crowd. Consequently, Jagdev was forcibly extracted from his vehicle and physically assaulted by the crowd.

The video has no connection to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of Boys Assaulting Muslim Classmate Is From Indonesia

Fact-Check: Video of Boys Assaulting Muslim Classmate Is From Indonesia
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

4. False Communal Spin Given to Compensation Offered by Rajasthan Government

A cheque's image was being shared with the claim that while, the Jaipur road rage case, Iqbal, received Rs 50 lakh compensation, Kanhaiya Lal's kin only received Rs 5 lakh after he was brutally murdered in Udaipur.

Users also wrote that, "This is how Hindus are treated by Congress Govt in this country."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, this claim is false. Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government announced fifty lakh compensation for both the victims that is, Iqbal and Kanhaiya Lal.

The Hindu reported that Iqbal's family will receive Rs 50 lakh compensation, amongst other things. Kanhaiya Lal also received Rs 50 lakh compensation as announced by Chief Minister Gehlot on his official X account.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of BSP Rally from Bhopal Shared as One From Telangana

Fact-Check: Video of BSP Rally from Bhopal Shared as One From Telangana
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

5. Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi's Old Speech Shared to Mock the Leader

A three-minute video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech where he talks about his father Rajiv Gandhi's 'murderers' is making rounds on social media.

Users have claimed that Gandhi gave an incomprehensible speech in public that was difficult to understand.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Altered by The Quint

The claim is misleading as it is a clipped video. We found the full 36-minute speech of Rahul Gandhi on atrocities against Dalits and untouchability in India.

He delivered the speech at the book launch of The Dalit Truth by K Raju from April 2022.

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Ask People To Throw Out 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'?

Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Ask People To Throw Out 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   WebQoof Recap 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×