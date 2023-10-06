WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around New York Floods, Rajasthan Govt & More

From old videos being shared as the recent New York floods to communal narratives around the Rajasthan government's compensation to victims to communal violence, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
1. Old Clip of Water Falling on Train Incorrectly Linked To Recent New York Floods
Amid the floods in New York City, a video showing water gushing out of a train is being linked to the recent flooding in the city.
We found that the video is old and could be traced back to September 2021.
It happened when the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought rains to the Northeast and flooded a New York City subway train.
Read our story here.
2. Fact-Check: Golden Temple Notice Condemning Babbar Khalsa International Is Fake!
A notice attributed to the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar went viral on the internet.
Amongst other things, the notice condemns "any form of terrorism by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)," a pro-Khalistan militant organisation, and other organisations using "Sikh religion to defame India."
3. Old Clip From Odisha Peddled as One of Assault on BJP Leader in Madhya Pradesh
A video showing a large crowd surrounding a white SUV and assaulting a man sitting inside the vehicle was shared on social media.
The video claimed that it shows people assaulting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh, who was campaigning on religion lines ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
However, we found that the video is from Odisha and dates back to March 2022, when Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) MLA Prashant Jagdev was thrashed by a crowd.
The incident took place in Banapur, Odisha, after Jagdev's vehicle collided with a large crowd. Consequently, Jagdev was forcibly extracted from his vehicle and physically assaulted by the crowd.
The video has no connection to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
Read our fact-check here.
4. False Communal Spin Given to Compensation Offered by Rajasthan Government
A cheque's image was being shared with the claim that while, the Jaipur road rage case, Iqbal, received Rs 50 lakh compensation, Kanhaiya Lal's kin only received Rs 5 lakh after he was brutally murdered in Udaipur.
Users also wrote that, "This is how Hindus are treated by Congress Govt in this country."
However, this claim is false. Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government announced fifty lakh compensation for both the victims that is, Iqbal and Kanhaiya Lal.
The Hindu reported that Iqbal's family will receive Rs 50 lakh compensation, amongst other things. Kanhaiya Lal also received Rs 50 lakh compensation as announced by Chief Minister Gehlot on his official X account.
Read our story here.
5. Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi's Old Speech Shared to Mock the Leader
A three-minute video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech where he talks about his father Rajiv Gandhi's 'murderers' is making rounds on social media.
Users have claimed that Gandhi gave an incomprehensible speech in public that was difficult to understand.
The claim is misleading as it is a clipped video. We found the full 36-minute speech of Rahul Gandhi on atrocities against Dalits and untouchability in India.
He delivered the speech at the book launch of The Dalit Truth by K Raju from April 2022.
Read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)