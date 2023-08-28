A song in an upcoming Hindi film Yaarian 2 has sparked outrage among the Sikh community for allegedly insulting the Kirpan, one of the five articles of faith in Sikhism.

The song, titled Saure Ghar, shows a clean-shaven male actor dancing while wearing the Kirpan.

In a statement expressing "strong objection to the song", the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said "An actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted. This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe".

Explaining the religious reason behind their objection, the SGPC added, "Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India".