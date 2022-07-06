ADVERTISEMENT

Udaipur Tailor Murder: 5th Accused Arrested, Handed Over to NIA

The accused has been identified as 30-yr-old Mohammad Mohsin, who is believed to have helped the two prime accused.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Udaipur Tailor Murder: 5th Accused Arrested, Handed Over to NIA
i

Rajasthan Police arrested the fifth accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder on Tuesday, 5 July.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Mohsin, who is believed to have helped the two prime accused in the murder.

He was arrested in Udaipur on Tuesday and handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who had taken over the investigation.

Kanhaiya was murdered by Riaz and Gos on 28 June for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The two men filmed the killing and later posted a video bragging about it. They were arrested just hours after the incident took place.
Also Read

Udaipur Killing: How Can Police Track ‘Red Flags’ Before a Crisis?

Udaipur Killing: How Can Police Track ‘Red Flags’ Before a Crisis?
ADVERTISEMENT

Mohsin was picked up from Udaipur after the killers allegedly took his name during interrogation, NDTV reported. The 30-year-old had helped the main accused to survey or recce the movements of Kanhiya Lal.

Further, Moshin and Asif were on standby in case the murder attempt by Gos and Riyaz failed. The former two had allegedly helped the latter escape after the murder.

Meanwhile, the four other accused were presented in an NIA court on Saturday and were remanded to 10-day police custody.

The police are also questioning Nazim, the man who had initially filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Kanhaiya Lal.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×