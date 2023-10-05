Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi's Old Speech Shared to Mock the Leader

Rahul Gandhi described an anecdote of the time when he met with the father of one of the boys who were mercilessly beaten in Una. During that interaction, he learned that twelve Dalit youth consumed pesticide in Rajkot as a mark of protest.

He also met the youth in the Rajkot hospital and narrated a conversation he had with one of the protestor's brother.

We identified the following portions in the original video that were clipped together in the viral video:

At 33:39 timestamp, Rahul Gandhi said, "If I were in his place and was ready to die, before dying, I would have killed the killer of my brother.”

At 34:22, Gandhi added, "If my sister was tied up and beaten mercilessly like a dog, I would have killed the person before attempting suicide."

34:48 timestamp onwards, Gandhi says, "My father was killed and I did not do it. I have no hatred towards his murderers." This is the portion that is there in the viral video as well. In the original speech, Rahul says, "But when I was in the hospital, I thought that if this had happened to me, I would have killed the person who harmed me."

He narrated a conversation with one of the protestors, and said, "If I was in your place and I was ready to die by suicide, I would have found out who harmed my brother, taken the knife and stabbed the perpetrator in his chest. His face grew pale, and he questioned what I said. I said that if this happened to my sister, I would have killed the person. However, in turn, he questioned my knowledge and said that if he had killed the perpetrator, he would be born a Dalit in my next life. I was shocked to hear this. I thought to myself that this person has the burden of 1000 lives on his shoulders."