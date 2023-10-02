Old Clip of Water Falling on Train Incorrectly Linked To Recent New York Floods

A video showing water gushing out on top of a train is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows visuals from the recent flooding in New York City, United States.
What are users saying?: People have shared the video with a caption saying, "More footage from the New York City flooding. Does anyone know what caused this?."
How did we find out?: We performed a keyword search on Facebook and came across a longer version of the viral video uploaded on the official page of ABC News.
It was uploaded on 2 September 2021.
The caption of the video said, "Water cascades onto a New York City subway train as remnants of Hurricane Ida bring flooding rain to the Northeast."
News reports: A report published in USA Today carried the same video and said that unprecedented flooding hit New York as Hurricane Ida made its way to the northeast.
The floods led to water rushing into subway stations and brought the traffic to a standstill.
The National Weather Service declared a flash flooding emergency.
The report further mentioned that around 7 people died due to the flooding.
About the recent floods in New York: According to Associated Press (AP), the city experienced heavy downpour which led to several subways and highways being flooded.
Several people reported about having flooded basements, however, the occupants were safely evacuated as per the report.
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams declared states of emergency.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being falsely linked to the recent flooding in New York.
