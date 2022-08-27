Jaipur Literature Festival Comes Back To New York City, US

The sixth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival New York will return this year to represent the rich literary heritage of South Asia in the United States.

Globally renowned scholars, thinkers, and authors will speak at the JLF New York from 12 to 14 September. The festival has been put together in partnership with The National Arts Club, Sundaram Tagore Gallery, Engendered, Asia Society of New York, Delhi Arts Gallery (DAG) and Avid Learning.

The programs will cover topics such as non-fiction, fiction, technology, history, and art, according to a press release by Teamwork Arts, producer of international editions of JLF.

The first panel titled "State of the Contemporary: NFTs and the Global South" will be presented by Engendered and Avid Learning on 12 September.

With a focus on South Asia, Techne Disruptors happens to be one of the first art, tech and NFT shows from the Global South curated by international curator and cultural producer Myna Mukherjee.

The show caters to Indian futurisms combined with indigenous technologies, and futuristic aesthetics--all the while, maintaining the ideas of cultural perpetuity.