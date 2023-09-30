ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
New York Declares State of Emergency Amid Flash Floods: What Happened?

At least 8.5 million people live in parts of the city where there is a flash flood warning.

New York Declares State of Emergency Amid Flash Floods: What Happened?
A state of emergency has been declared in New York City on Friday, 29 September, after flash floods inundated the city.

The big numbers: New York City has received at least 14 inches of rain this month, making it the wettest September since 1882, as per the National Weather Service data.

  • At least 8.5 million people live in areas where there is a flash flood warning.

  • No deaths or injuries have been reported due to the floods yet.

Watch: Videos of the city's subway systems being submerged and streets being flooded went viral on social media.

What was said: "This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

  • "I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," Governor Hochul said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NYC comes to a standstill: City officials warned residents to exercise extreme caution and stay indoors.

  • Flights to and from NYC may be disrupted, authorities warned.

