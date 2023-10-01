Nasir-Junaid Case: Rajasthan Court Rejects Monu Manesar's Bail Plea

A district court in Rajasthan's Kaman on Saturday, 30 September rejected the bail plea of self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was arrested in September in connection with the Junaid-Nasir murder case that took place earlier this year.
The Indian Express reported that Monu Manesar's lawyers told the court that he had no connection with the case and that their client was made an accused in the case solely due to ‘political pressure.'
The lawyers also said the First Information Report (FIR) had against Monu Manesar and that there is no possibility of him intimidating the prosecution witnesses or absconding as he was a resident of Haryana, IE reported.
The lawyers said they will now move the High Court for bail.
“We reasoned that at the time of the alleged incident, Monu was in a hotel. And the DGP himself had said that Monu has no direct involvement,” said advocate L N Parashar, as quoted by IE.
Monu was arrested by the Haryana Police on 12 September and was handed over to the Rajasthan Police in relation to the Nasir-Junaid case, where the bodies of two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were found burnt inside a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani in February 2023.
A .45 Bore pistol and three live bullets were found on Monu at the time of the arrest. At present, he is under judicial custody. The Bajrang Dal leader was also allegedly involved in the riots that erupted in Haryana's Nuh on 31 July.
Soon after the arrest, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) came out in support of Monu.
"Monu Manesar has been arrested by the Rajasthan Police. Whereas some time ago they had considered him innocent. Monu has been arrested for the Muslim vote bank in the elections, which will cost them (Rajasthan Government) a lot. Vishwa Hindu Parishad will help Monu Manesar in every way possible, and will also protest if necessary," VHP had posted on X on 12 September.
