SGPC To Begin Live Streaming Of Gurbani From Golden Temple On YouTube

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, SGPC is ready to launch its YouTube channel today, Monday, 23 July 2023. The YouTube channels will live-stream the Gurbani Kirtan from the Golden Temple though the interested audience must know that the live streaming will begin on July 24.

A New Delhi-based firm has been hired to provide technical assistance to SGPC in the process. The committee has already had an off-air trial as informed by the SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal. The company will also help to guide the SGPC in establishing its own satellite channel.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami will launch the channel at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex. G Next Media Private Limited which owns PTC channels will telecast Gurbani kirtan beyond the 11-year agreement that expires on July 23 until the committee gets its own satellite channel.