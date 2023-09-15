ADVERTISEMENT
Hilarious Times Square Billboard At NYC Celebrates Indian Politician's Birthday

Drew Taggart, one-half of The Chainsmokers, shared the picture of this billboard on their Instagram story.

The Chainsmokers, the renowned American electronic DJ and production duo, recently spotted an unexpected, colossal billboard at New York's Times Square.

This eye-catching display wasn't for a pop star or movie premiere but, rather, a unique birthday wish for Indian politician Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, who celebrated his 57th birthday.

Drew Taggart, one-half of The Chainsmokers, shared the picture of this unconventional birthday gesture on their Instagram Story, accompanied by a hilarious, "Happy Birthday Man."

The screenshot of this Instagram Story quickly became a sensation on social media, triggering a wave of hilarious responses.

While most Indian social media users found themselves cringing hard, others celebrated the undeniable swag of these unexpected Indian connections in the global spotlight.

Check some comments here:

