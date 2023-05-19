ADVERTISEMENT

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Karnataka Results, West Bengal and More

Social media has been abuzz with several fake claims around the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Karnataka Results, West Bengal and More
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From fake claims around the recently-concluded Karnataka assembly polls after Congress' win to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharing an altered graph on daily power cuts, here is this week's recap of some of the most viral pieces of misinformation.

Also Read

Man Speaking Against Raising 'Anti-India' Slogans Is Not Ujjain’s Collector

Man Speaking Against Raising 'Anti-India' Slogans Is Not Ujjain’s Collector
ADVERTISEMENT

1. No, Pakistan’s Flag Was Not Raised in Bhatkal After Congress Won Karnataka Polls

After Congress' win in the Karnataka assembly elections, a video went viral on social media platforms, with users claiming that people in the state raised Pakistan’s flag.

The video showed several people raising a green flag alongside a saffron flag, a Congress flag and a flag supporting BR Ambedkar.

However, the video shows an Islamic flag and not Pakistan's national flag. Watch the video below to find out more.

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Old Video of Cow Slaughtered on BJP Flag in Manipur Linked With Karnataka Polls

Old Video of Cow Slaughtered on BJP Flag in Manipur Linked With Karnataka Polls
ADVERTISEMENT

2. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Shares Old, Manipulated Graphic on Power Cuts

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared a graph - which talked about daily power cuts in different states in the country - on his Twitter handle.

The graph showed Punjab and Delhi as the states which experience the lowest power cuts in India. While sharing the graph, Kejriwal lauded the efforts of AAP governments in both states.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

However, we found that the graph was from 2020, when Punjab had a Congress government led by former CM Amarinder Singh.

  • The other striking factor was that the graph was altered to show Punjab in the second-last position.

Read our fact-check here, where we debunk the claim in detail.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Ask People To Throw Out 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'?

Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Ask People To Throw Out 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'?
ADVERTISEMENT

3. Old & Unrelated Video Shared as Voting Fraud During Karnataka Elections

A video of a person continuously casting votes on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was shared to claim that the incident took place during the voting day of the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

Team WebQoof found that the claim was misleading. The video dated back to February 2022; according to news reports, it was taken during the municipal elections in West Bengal.

The video was being falsely linked to Karnataka elections.

(Source: The Quint)

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Do These Pictures Show Recent Attacks on Jain Monks in Karnataka?

Fact-Check: Do These Pictures Show Recent Attacks on Jain Monks in Karnataka?
ADVERTISEMENT

4. Old Clip of Several Men Molesting Two Women in UP Shared as One From West Bengal

A disturbing video of a several men groping and molesting two men was being shared on the internet with a claim stating that it was a recent incident from West Bengal.

The video had recorded more than 15,30,000 views.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

However, we found that the incident dated back to May 2017, when 14 men molested two women on a deserted road in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

Read our full story here.

Also Read

Old Clip of Police Apprehending Bootleggers in AP Viral With False Communal Spin

Old Clip of Police Apprehending Bootleggers in AP Viral With False Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Fact-Check: Did BJP Lose 58 Seats by a Margin of 2000 Votes in Karnataka Polls?

People on social media shared a claim stating that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost 58 seats by a margin of 2000 votes and about 41 seats by a margin of 100 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

However, the claim did not align with the truth. The state poll had 12 constituencies where the winning candidate's margin was below 2000. Further, BJP only lost five seats with a margin less than 2000.

The viral claim was false.

(Source: The Quint)

Read our full story here.

Also Read

Clip of Burqa-Clad Women Fighting in Saudi Arabia Shared as That From Bengaluru

Clip of Burqa-Clad Women Fighting in Saudi Arabia Shared as That From Bengaluru

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   WebQoof Recap 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×