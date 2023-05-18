ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Shares Old, Manipulated Graphic on Power Cuts

The graph was published in 2020, when Congress had a government in Punjab. Moreover, the viral graph is manipulated.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Shares Old, Manipulated Graphic on Power Cuts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared a graph on his Twitter handle which talked about daily power cuts in different states in India.

He claimed that the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi were criticised for providing free electricity, and people suspected that both states will experience power cuts. But, both Punjab and Delhi experience the lowest power cuts in the country.

However, we found that Kejriwal's claims didn't align with the truth.

Firstly, the graph was published by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in 2020, when Punjab had a Congress government under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, and not AAP.

Further, the graph's screenshot has been manipulated to show Punjab on the second last position, while the original one showed Kerala.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Ask People To Throw Out 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'?

Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Ask People To Throw Out 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'?
ADVERTISEMENT

What Has Kejriwal Claimed?

Kejriwal shared the graph on his Twitter handle lauding the state governments' efforts.

He uploaded it with a caption in Hindi and said, "Only Punjab and Delhi have free electricity in the whole country, and these two states have the least number of power cuts. Earlier people used to say that if free electricity is given, power cuts will increase. On the contrary, the power cuts have reduced. How?"

"Because in both these states, there is a government of Aam Aadmi Party of clear intention, honest and educated people. We have made the electricity sector efficient," it added.

The archive to his tweet can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Soon after Kejriwal posted the graph, a lot of people started sharing the same. Archives to similar posts can be found here, here, and here.

Also Read

AI-Generated Images Shared To Claim Vladimir Putin Suffered a Heart Attack

AI-Generated Images Shared To Claim Vladimir Putin Suffered a Heart Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

Hints in Kejriwal's Post 

At the bottom of the graph, the source of the graph was quoted as Indian Residential Energy Survey in 2020. The graph also carried a watermark of CEEW, which is a not-for-profit policy institution in Asia.

The survey dated back to 2020.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Taking this forward, we conducted a keyword search on Google and it led us to a report published on CEEW. The report was titled "State of Electricity Access in India" and was published in October 2020.

The report was published on 21 October 2020.

(Source: CEEW report/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

On going through the report, we found on page 16 that the data for the graph was collected between November 2019 and March 2020.

The page carried all the details of the survey.

(Source: CEEW report/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

It should be noted that during this time Punjab had a Congress government being led by former CM Amarinder Singh.
Also Read

Old And Unrelated Video From Gujarat Falsely Linked With Wrestlers' Protests

Old And Unrelated Video From Gujarat Falsely Linked With Wrestlers' Protests

Original Graph Altered

We found the original graph on page 19 of the report. On comparing the viral graph with the original one, we found both of them are different.

Team WebQoof also found several names of the states missing in the graphic of the survey. For example, Jharkhand can be seen below Uttar Pradesh in the original survey however it appears to be missing from the viral one.

A similar error can be seen between Assam and Rajasthan. Bihar seems to be missing from the graph. The original graph carried the figures for India, whereas the viral one had a "national average."

A comparison between both images clearly highlights the differences.

(Source: CEEW report/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Another striking factor was the omission of names of the states - Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala from the list - which in turn showed Punjab as the second last state.

Several states were omitted in the viral image. 

(Source: CEEW report/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quint has reached out to Kejriwal's office for clarifications/comments, and the story will be updated as and when it is received.

It's clear that Delhi CM Kejriwal shared an old and manipulated graph to make the misleading claim that Punjab and Delhi experiencing the lowest daily power cuts.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Do These Pictures Show Recent Attacks on Jain Monks in Karnataka?

Fact-Check: Do These Pictures Show Recent Attacks on Jain Monks in Karnataka?

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   AAP in Punjab   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×