‘Will Not Backstab’: DK Shivakumar Leaves for Delhi Amid Karnataka CM Talks

Amid ongoing talks on who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, 16 May, has reached Bengaluru airport to leave for Delhi.

Before leaving, the Karnataka Congress president said, as reported by ANI, "Ours is a united house, our number is 135 (MLAs). I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail."

Party leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been at loggerheads for quite some time over who will take the top post.

A hectic process to elect the CM has been underway since Congress made a sweeping victory in Karnataka elections and bagged 135 seats.