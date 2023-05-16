‘Will Not Backstab’: DK Shivakumar Leaves for Delhi Amid Karnataka CM Talks

Amid ongoing talks on who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, 16 May, has reached Bengaluru airport to leave for Delhi.
Before leaving, the Karnataka Congress president said, as reported by ANI, "Ours is a united house, our number is 135 (MLAs). I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail."
Party leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been at loggerheads for quite some time over who will take the top post.
A hectic process to elect the CM has been underway since Congress made a sweeping victory in Karnataka elections and bagged 135 seats.
Unanimous resolution: On Sunday, 14 May, evening, all newly-elected Congress MLAs gathered for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru's Shangri La hotel. A single-line resolution authorising All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the CLP Leader – the Chief Minister – was passed in the meeting.
What has DK Shivakumar said? The KPCC president added, "We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it...A mother will give everything to her child"
Shivakumar added:
"Sonia Gandhi is our role model...Congress is family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone's interest."
While the final decision is still pending, over 80 MLAs have supported Siddaramaiah, The Quint had earlier learnt from an All India Congress Committee source.
According to an AICC source, who spoke to The Quint, the swearing in is expected to be held between 18 and 20 May. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to take a formal call on who will be given the mantle soon, a Congress source had said.
