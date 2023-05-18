'The Kerala Story' Hearing in SC: What Did West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Govts Say?

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 18 May will resume hearing all matters pertaining to The Kerala Story.
On Friday, 12 May, the top court began hearing a plea filed by the makers of the contentious film, challenging its ban in West Bengal and its alleged 'shadow ban' in Tamil Nadu.
Defending the ban, an affidavit was filed by the West Bengal government before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 May, contending that the film presents "manipulated facts" and "contains hate speech in multiple scenes that may hurt communal sentiments and cause disharmony between the communities."
The Tamil Nadu government also filed a counter affidavit to the makers' plea on Monday, 15 May, stating that they were making false statements implying that the state has prevented the public exhibition of the film, Live Law reported.
Here's what has happened in the case so far.
What Have the Makers Alleged?
The West Bengal government issued a ban on the film on 8 May, a day after the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association withdrew the film from its theatres on 7 May.
The very next day, the makers of the film, Sunshine Productions, moved the Supreme Court challenging the ban. They invoked Article 32 of the Constitution to argue that a state government – like West Bengal – lacks the authority to prohibit a movie that has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition.
They also challenged the alleged 'shadow ban' in Tamil Nadu, claiming that it was the state government's "informal messaging" that prompted the multiplexes to withdraw the film.
The Kerala Story's Ban in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on 8 May, three days after the film's release in India, that The Kerala Story would be banned in the state "to maintain peace in the state" and to avoid incidents of hate crime and violence.
She asked the chief secretary to ensure that the film was withdrawn from theatres across the state. Calling it a "distorted" film, the chief minister said:
"Why did they make Kashmir Files? To humiliate one section. What is this Kerala files? If they can prepare Kashmir files to condemn the Kashmiri people... now they are defaming Kerala state also. Everyday they are defaming through their narrative."Mamata Banerjee, addressing the media
However, while hearing the makers' plea on Friday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the West Bengal government why it had banned the film when it was running without problems elsewhere, as per Live Law.
"If it can run on other parts of the country, why should the state of West Bengal ban the film? If the public does not think that the film is worth seeing, they will not see it. It is running in other parts of the country, which have similar demographic profile as West Bengal. Why should you not allow a film to run?" the CJI had asked.
In its affidavit filed on Tuesday, the state government said it took the decision to ban the public exhibition of the film by invoking Section 6 (1) of the West Bengal Cinema Regulation Act 1954.
The government further said in the affidavit that "during surveillance, it has been observed that the audience makes very objectionable comments whenever they see a particular scene where Hindu or Christian girls are tortured. It has also been observed that while coming out of movie halls people discuss among themselves to limit their interaction with Muslims and or that these Muslims ought to be taught a lesson," as per Live Law.
The government suggested that the film remains banned as "it will cause breach of peace which will not be in the interest of justice."
It is important to note that The Kerala Story has been widely accused of making false claims and promoting hate speech against the state of Kerala and the Muslim community.
TN Multiplex Association's Withdrawal of Film
The Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association, on 7 May, had announced that it would stop screening the film in the state, citing fear of protests and poor audience turnout.
M Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, was quoted by PTI as saying:
"The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-India groups, mostly PVR. Locally-owned multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it did not have any popular stars. In Coimbatore, for instance, there were two shows so far... Even those did not do well. Given that, theatres decided that it was not worth going through the threat of protests and such."
Refuting the makers' claim in the SC that the state had issued a "shadow ban" on the film, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, in its counter affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Monday, said it exercises no control over the decisions made by the multiplex owners.
The affidavit further said the multiplex owners' decision was based on poor audience turnout and the controversy surrounding the film.
"The state intelligence issued alerts to the superintendents of police in districts and commissioners of police in the cities for keeping a close vigil on the law and order situation in the state, and ensuring maintenance of the same in the wake of the scheduled release of the film," the affidavit went on to say, as per Live Law.
