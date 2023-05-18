'The Kerala Story' Hearing in SC: What Did West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Govts Say?

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 18 May will resume hearing all matters pertaining to The Kerala Story.

On Friday, 12 May, the top court began hearing a plea filed by the makers of the contentious film, challenging its ban in West Bengal and its alleged 'shadow ban' in Tamil Nadu.

Defending the ban, an affidavit was filed by the West Bengal government before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 May, contending that the film presents "manipulated facts" and "contains hate speech in multiple scenes that may hurt communal sentiments and cause disharmony between the communities."

The Tamil Nadu government also filed a counter affidavit to the makers' plea on Monday, 15 May, stating that they were making false statements implying that the state has prevented the public exhibition of the film, Live Law reported.

Here's what has happened in the case so far.