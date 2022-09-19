Amarinder Singh To Join BJP Today, Merge Punjab Lok Congress With Saffron Camp

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and merge his newly launched party with the saffron camp on Monday, 19 September.

The former Congress leader will join BJP in the presence of its senior members in Delhi, news agency PTI had earlier quoted PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal as saying.

The former Punjab chief minister had launched the PLC last year after quitting the Congress amidst a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu in September 2021.

Singh, who recently returned from London after undergoing a spinal surgery, has already held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on 12 September, Singh said he had a very productive discussion with Shah on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab, and the future road map for the state's overall holistic development, reported PTI.