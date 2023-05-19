Where Does the Congress Party Go From Its Karnataka Election Win?

A victory often brings confidence and also a misconception that everything that the party did was right. But as we know, each state election has its own flavour and dynamic. So, it is uncertain if the ‘Karnataka model’ can be replicated in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Two things seem to be quite noticeable in the Karnataka outcome: one is the rejuvenation of the party workers and the other is a well-prepared campaign. While the Congress did not allow the elections to turn into a ‘Modi v Rahul’ contest, Rahul Gandhi did remain central to its overarching spectacle.

A small exercise by Resuf Ahmed and Feyaad Allie showing that the Congress fared much better in the areas from which the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed will now become the basis for drawing in the resource generated by the Yatra. How Rahul Gandhi spares time for regular visits to the three states that will face elections may decide the level of support the Congress is able to generate there.

But the most crucial factor will be the reconciliation of factional rivalries with the larger narrative that the party wants to build. In Karnataka, the party was able to project an image of being united, thanks to the temporary truce brokered between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. But the unyielding tussle after the election would have warned the party of the fragility of such a temporary truce.