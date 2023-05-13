UP Bypoll Result 2023 Updates: SP Ahead in Chhanbey, Apna Dal (S) Leads in Suar

As per the latest Election Commission (EC) trends, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Kirti Kol is leading in the Chhanbey byelection in Uttar Pradesh, while Shafeek Ahmed Ansari of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead in the Suar Assembly constituency.
Bypolls to the two Assembly segments were held on 10 May, and the counting for the same is underway on Saturday, 13 May.
The Chhanbey seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February this year.
The Suar Assembly seat in Rampur district also fell vacant in February after SP leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified as an MLA after a Moradabad court sentenced him to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case.
As of 11:40 am, Kirti Kol has garnered 23,752 votes against Apna Dal (Soneyal) contender Rinki Kol, who has gained 23,147 votes in Chhanbey. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ajay Kumar is trailing on the fifth spot with 952 votes.
In Suar, Shafeek Ahmed Ansari is ahead of Anuradha Chauhan of the Samajwadi Party by 2,164 votes. As of 11:40 am, Ansari has garnered 36,179 votes against Chauhan, who has 34,015 votes.
There has been a direct contest between the ruling coalition led by the BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party in both seats.
