Punjab School’s Rap Advertisement Is Going Viral on the Internet

The rap song mentions that school has an 'aalishaan 'building, swimming pool, music classes, computer classes, etc.

An advertisement video for a school in Patiala has attracted internet's attention for its unique, and musical marketing strategy! In the viral clip, three students in school uniforms stand back-to-back and lip sync to a punjabi rap that lists available facilities in the school.

The rap song mentions that school has an "aalishaan building", (luxurious building), swimming pool, music classes, computer classes, and other amenities.

The promotional video was shared by a Twitter user, and since then the clip has gone viral garnering over 50k views. Netizens have left some hilarious comments on the post, suggesting that Karan Johar should get some inspiration from this.

And honestly, maybe he should! At least this school sets realistic expectations unlike the grand schools in KJo's movies, and the song was fun too.

A user commented, "Karan Johar should take inspiration from this for SOTY 3."

Another user wrote, "When you know your TG too well!!"

Here are some other responses:

