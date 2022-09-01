Dear Chief Minister, Delhi's Model Virtual School Is Not the 'First' in India

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on 24 August 2021, had launched a 'Virtual Open School' of NIOS.

“This school is a new model of learning and is an example of how leveraging technology and innovation can facilitate greater inclusion in education," Pradhan said in a press release.

“The school is the first-of-its-kind initiative in India, which will provide advanced digital learning platforms via virtual live classrooms and labs, etc," the press release had added.

NIOS had uploaded the press note on its Twitter handle on 24 August 2021.