WebQoof Recap: Of False Claims About MP Elections, Casualties in Gaza & More

Here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
From misinformation around the ongoing Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly elections to a video of Bollywood actor Kajol and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

1. Edited Clip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Talking to Hindu Seers Viral Ahead of Polls

A video showing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting Hindu seers to campaign on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming MP Assembly elections is going viral on social media.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

However, it is an altered video. The original video is from 2020 when Chouhan discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with saints and seers.

We found no reports about Chouhan asking the seers to support the BJP for the elections.

You can read our story here.

2. Old Video From Egypt Falsely Shared as Footage From Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

A video showing people attempting to escape from inside a hospital, where gunfire can be heard in the background, has gone viral on social media.

The video is being associated with the Israeli military's attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on 14 November.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, this is not true.

The video dates back to 2013 and is from Cairo, Egypt. It shows heavy shooting at detainees stuck in Rabaa Hospital, who demanded that the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, be reinstated.

You can read our fact-check here.

3. Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Kajol Changing Clothes Is a Deepfake!

A video of actor Kajol purportedly 'changing clothes' on camera is being shared on social media.

The viral video is a deepfake. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint

The viral video is a deepfake which uses English social media influencer Rosie Breen's video and Kajol's face.

Recently, a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna also went viral.

Read the full fact-check here.

4. Old Video of Akhilesh Yadav at SP's Rally in UP Linked To MP State Elections

As Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on 17 November, a video has come to light showing Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav waving to a large crowd at a rally.

Those sharing it have claimed that the video is from the SP's recent rally in the Niwari district of MP.

However, this video is not recent and dates back to 2021. It shows Yadav attending the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra held by the party for the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

You can read our fact-check here.

5. No, This Video Does Not Show a Man in Hospital 'Faking Injuries' in Gaza

A video circulating on social media shows a man, who appears to be injured, getting up when a woman approaches him. The video is being shared to suggest that the man was 'faking injuries.'

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the viral claim is false. Firstly, the video was recorded at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip.

The man was comforting his mother and was overheard assuring her that he was alright. The mention of the word camera has not been not made in the video.

Additionally, visible injuries can be observed on the man's hand and chest.

Read the full story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of Fight Inside Jordan’s Parliament Falsely Linked to Israel

Fact-Check: Video of Fight Inside Jordan’s Parliament Falsely Linked to Israel
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

