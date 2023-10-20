INDIA Bloc Seat-Sharing Row: Akhilesh Yadav Calls Congress UP Chief 'Chirkut'

Amid heightening tensions in the opposition INDIA bloc allies, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) found themselves in an altercation after SP President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Congress for having "cheated" on his party ahead of the assembly polls due next month in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to the media in Sitapur on 19 October, Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing them of 'betrayal' while also having a verbal spat with the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.

Yadav also clarified that he knows now that INDIA alliance is only meant for the national level elections. However, seeming quite peeved, Yadav warned that he will render a “tit-for-tat” response to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP is the stronger player.