'Koffee With Karan 8': Karan Johar Recalls His Fights With Kareena Kapoor, Kajol

Karan revealed that he had a fight with Kareena over Kal Ho Na Ho, and they didn't speak to each other until his father was diagnosed with cancer.

"She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok. We still had not mended, and at the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again," he recalled.

The filmmaker also opened up about his fight with Kajol and shared that when they weren't talking to each other, he would send her pictures of his children. "I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. A month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done," Karan said.

The dynamics of Karan and Kajol's relationship had changed after the box office clash between his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn's directorial Shivaay.

The next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on next Thursday.