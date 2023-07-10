Did Kajol Say 'We Are Being Ruled by Uneducated Leaders'?

In a recent interview with The Quint, Bollywood actor Kajol talked about importance of education and mentioned how India has politicians who lack proper educational backgrounds.

However, an incorrect version of her statement has since gone viral on the internet to mislead people and create a false narrative.

What is the viral screenshot: The viral claim contains a screenshot of what looks like a news article. The headline of the article states, "We are ruled by uneducated leaders who have no vision - Kajol"