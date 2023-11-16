ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Clip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Talking to Hindu Seers Viral Ahead of Polls

This video has been altered to claim that Chouhan asked Hindu seers to support him during MP elections.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Edited Clip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Talking to Hindu Seers Viral Ahead of Polls
A video showing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting Hindu seers to campaign on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the seers can be seen refusing his request.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an altered video, the original video is from 2020 where Chouhan was discussing about COVID-19 with the saints and seers.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords, we came across a video that streamed live on Chouhan's official Facebook page on 28 April 2020.

  • The video shows everyone talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • We watched the live stream and did not find Chouhan asking the seers to show their support to BJP for any elections.

  • In the original video, the viral part starts at 0:35 timestamp where Chouhan introduces the saints and seers and welcomes them to the online press conference.

  • The same was reported by several media outlets like Punjab Kersari, Dainik Bhaskar and IBC24 in 2020.

  • We also found no other reports about Chouhan asking the seers to support BJP for the upcoming elections.

Conclusion: An edited video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting Hindu seers to show their support to the BJP for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections is going viral as real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

