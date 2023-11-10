BTS of a Lebanese Short Film Goes Viral as Palestinians 'Faking Injuries'

A video showing a cameraperson following a director's instructions and recording a scene is going viral on the internet.
The claim states that this clip shows Palestinians 'faking injuries' after the Israeli bombings.
A trending hashtag, 'Pallywood', was also tagged in the claim, the term insinuates that people of Gaza and Palestine are 'faking' their sufferings and losses.
What does the video show?: The clip shows a child 'covered' in blood, being treated on a stretcher.
Another scene shows civilians holding pro-Palestine protests where Red Crescent workers can be seen running to a scene to rescue somebody.
The later half of the video shows a makeup artist applying makeup on a child to depict blood and injuries.
Who shared this claim?: The claim shared by Ofir Gendelman, Israeli Prime Minister's spokesperson to the Arab world, had garnered over 17.1 million views on X (formerly Twitter) at the time of writing this story.
Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to the Mumbai, also shared this video with the same claim.
Indian film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reposted Shoshani's claim.
What's the truth?: The video shows behind the scenes from a Lebanese short film, The Reality, which portrays the difficulties faced by Palestinians during the time of war.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on a group image posted at the end of the video and this led us to an Instagram post of a Lebanese actor Rami Jardali.
This same image was used as a thumbnail for one of the reels posted by the actor and it was shared on 29 October.
The video matched with the viral video and the caption mentioned 'Backstage Reality'.
The same account also posted a short film titled 'The Reality' which showed the same scenes as seen in the viral video.
The caption tagged the director of the short film, Mahmoud Ramzi who had also uploaded the entire short film on his account.
'The Reality' was shared on 28 October.
He had also shared a video on his account in collaboration with a Canadian content creator Amira Mehailia where they dismiss the viral claims.
We have also reached out to Ramzi, the story would be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A video showing a shoot of a Lebanese short film about Palestine is going viral to claim that it is real footage from Palestine where people are 'faking their injuries'.
