BTS of a Lebanese Short Film Goes Viral as Palestinians 'Faking Injuries'

A video showing a cameraperson following a director's instructions and recording a scene is going viral on the internet.

The claim states that this clip shows Palestinians 'faking injuries' after the Israeli bombings.

A trending hashtag, 'Pallywood', was also tagged in the claim, the term insinuates that people of Gaza and Palestine are 'faking' their sufferings and losses.

What does the video show?: The clip shows a child 'covered' in blood, being treated on a stretcher.