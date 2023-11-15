Thousands Remain Trapped as Israeli Forces Invade Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Aid agencies and hospital staff have said that the situation is already "catastrophic" with medical procedures taking place without anesthetic materials, families lacking food or water, and the smell of decomposing bodies filling the air.

An international law expert at Queen’s University in Canada, Ardi Imseis, believes that Israel holds the burden to “produce evidence” and prove its claims of the hospital being used as a Hamas base.

Imseis said, “The object of the attack is a civilian object. Until such time that the Israelis provide proof that it has been converted into a military object, the civilian nature of the object does not change,”