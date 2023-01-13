2013 IIFA Clip Shared as ‘Actors Insulting SRK as Boycott Pathaan Trends’

A short clip of Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, and Shahid Kapoor is being shared on social media.

What does the video show?: In the video, Balan asks Khan about the number of awards he has won. Khan responds by saying 155 awards. To this Balan says, "how many of those have you bought?" The video then shows other celebrities reacting in shock.

So, what's the claim?: The video is being shared on social media as Bollywood celebrities "insulting" Shah Rukh Khan because of the 'Boycott Pathaan' trend on social media.