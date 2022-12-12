ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Karan Johar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Guneet-Sunny's Pre-Wedding Bash
Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on 12 December.
Filmmaker is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sunny Kapoor on Monday, 12 December. Before the big day, the couple hosted a grand cocktail party for their industry friends in Mumbai on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and actors Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, and Sonali Bendre among others attended the party.
Here are some pictures from Guneet and Sunny's star-studded pre-wedding bash.
