The Booming 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend: Who Are the Players Behind it?

After almost two years, with theatres opening to full capacity post the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was expected to be a good year for Bollywood, with big films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Brahmastra' in the fray.

But things haven't been as great as expected. Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, social media was flooded with their old interviews, with some social media users asking people to 'boycott' the film for their views on India and nepotism among other things.

Aamir Khan was pulled up for his old remark on the “growing intolerance in the country,” while Kareena Kapoor’s comment on "criticism over nepotism" was used as ammunition to justify the call.