In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Meets & Greets His Fans in His Hotel Room at 2 AM

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Pathaan, was in Delhi on 11 January for the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. During his visit to the capital, several fans lined up outside his hotel to meet him, and SRK welcomed them with open arms.

One of SRK's fans shared on Twitter that the DDLJ star welcomed them into his hotel room at 2 am and clicked pictures with them. He also signed the Pathaan posters that his fans brought along.

Take a look at some pictures here: