ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Meets & Greets His Fans in His Hotel Room at 2 AM
Shah Rukh Khan clicked pictures with his fans and also signed the Pathaan posters for them.
i
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Pathaan, was in Delhi on 11 January for the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. During his visit to the capital, several fans lined up outside his hotel to meet him, and SRK welcomed them with open arms.
One of SRK's fans shared on Twitter that the DDLJ star welcomed them into his hotel room at 2 am and clicked pictures with them. He also signed the Pathaan posters that his fans brought along.
Take a look at some pictures here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×